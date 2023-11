WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the city of Wilkes-Barre as the city is getting into the Christmas spirit.

New light-up decorations, including reindeer and sparkling ornaments, adorn the square.

City officials say they were generously donated by several Latino businesses, including D&N Furniture, Bravo Supermarket, Tolteca Restaurant, Casa Blanca Restaurant, Taco Paraiso, Smoothie Paraiso, and Iglesia Leon De Judas.