WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Wilkes-Barre residents are facing charges after officials say they participated in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Jerome Sturdivant and 39-year-old Alison Sawchak conspired to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine between August and October of 2020.

The release also states that Sturdivant, who is a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm.

Sturdivant and Sawchak face a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment if convicted along with a fine and will face supervised release following their imprisonment.