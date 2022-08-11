WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many residents in the Wilkes Barre area have noticed an uptick in roadwork and construction projects in the last few weeks.

From potholes to traffic lights to sewage drain cleaning delays have been happening more and more.

“There are a lot of construction problems and there are delays, but there’s a lot of roads that need to be fixed and are in really bad condition,” said Pat Gazenski, a realtor.

The city, Wilkes University, and utility providers are all working hard this summer.





“You’re seeing Comcast coming in with a state-of-the-art television system and another service that they provide. Which gives the residents and businesses in downtown to have a selection,” stated Butch Frati, director of operations in Wilkes Barre.

“It’s a lot of stuff between the potholes, gas lines, electric it’s a lot of stuff in between that has to get done. They only have a short amount of time to get it done before the wintertime,” explained Cody Wright, a traffic flagger.

If you think there are more this year than usual, you would be right

“They’re large projects, these are some of the largest paving projects we’ve ever done here in the city of Wilkes-Barre,” said Frati.

While frustrating to many, city officials say they are hearing good things.

“The calls were getting the majority were getting are very positive. The repairs that you see going on now some of them are temporary, where Comcast is working they will be permanently repaired,” stated Mayor George Brown of Wilkes-Barre.

Some of this work may last beyond this year as well.

“Some of the Comcast work probably won’t wrap up until 2023. It won’t stop here, we continue to look to do other things. 20223 and 2023 will be busy seasons as well,” explained Frati.

Officials and road crews hope residents will understand and appreciate the work that’s being done.

“At the end of the day, when the winter time comes around you ain’t hitting those potholes under that snow. You ain’t paying for new tires. It’s a good thing, you know it comes with bad and good. But for the most part, just have patience,” stated Wright.

Wilkes University and Comcast hope to have most of their projects complete by this December.