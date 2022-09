WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Wilkes-Barre City announced its plans to repave Scott Street in the upcoming week.

According to Mayor George Brown, contractors will be milling and paving Scott Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Wilkes-Barre Boulevard on Tuesday, September 6, and Wednesday, September 7 from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Officials ask residents to avoid the area as the road will be closed to all traffic except for local deliveries to Central Clay.