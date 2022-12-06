WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre announced when and where their leaf vacuum truck will be picking up leaves, and the street sweeper will be cleaning the roads, during the week.

Wednesday, December 7, the leaf vacuum truck and street sweeper will be in the following areas:

O’Brien Drive – Matson Avenue to Virginia Drive

Virginia Drive – Scott Street to Brader Drive

Brader Drive – Flood Drive to Virginia Drive

Flood Drive – Laird Street to Gravel Street

Slattery Drive – Cul-de-sac* NO PARKING between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Pine Ridge Drive – Cul-de-sac* NO PARKING between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Finn Street – Laird Street to East Main Street

Brazil Street – Scott Street to Mayock Street

Thursday, December 8:

Conyngham Avenue – Kidder Street to Scott Street

Scott Street – Kidder Street to North Pennsylvania Avenue* NO PARKING between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Chapel Street – Scott St to North Sherman Street* NO PARKING between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Penn Street – Chapel St to Worrall St* NO PARKING between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Parking Enforcement will be out ticketing vehicles parked on streets posted NO PARKING. Additional areas will be added as they are scheduled.

Leaves will be removed from the tree lawn and curb line (where the street meets the curb). Residents must have leaves that they want to be removed, collected in small piles on their tree lawns.

Leaf bags will not be accepted or picked up by the vacuum truck.

For more information visit the City of Wilkes-Barre’s website or on Facebook.