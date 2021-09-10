Wilkes-Barre Area School District to hold free vaccine clinics for students

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District will be holding two free vaccine clinics for students.

A statement on the Wilkes-Barre Area School Districts website details the announcement and comes after the Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Oretega toured the school and spoke about the importance of getting students vaccinated.

On Friday, September 10, a clinic will be held at the Kistler Elementary School between 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m, with a follow-up session on October 1.

Another clinic will be held at the new Wilkes-Barre Area High School on Friday, September 17 between 3:30 and 5:00 p.m., with a follow-up set for October 8.

Students looking to acquire the vaccine must complete a consent form and pre-vaccination screening form. Those forms can be acquired from the High Schools Main Office or on their website.