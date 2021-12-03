Wilkes-Barre Area School District closed after receiving possible threat information

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District closed on Friday after information regarding a threat was received by the district.

According to a release from Superintendent Dr. Brian J. Costello, the possible threat was brought to their attention Thursday night around 11:39.

No details have been given as to the nature of the threat, only that it was received through an anonymous tipping website.

The release states that “out of an abundance of caution, all buildings in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District will be closed for students and staff.”

The police are currently investigating the information.

All classes will be held virtually on Friday.