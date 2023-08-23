EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — William “Big Billy” D’Elia, a NEPA native with admitted ties to organized crime and one of the most notable disappearances in American history will be promoting his new book this week in Wilkes-Barre Township.

D’Elia, will host the meet and greet to promote his new book.

The book, entitled “The Life We Chose: William “Big Billy” D’Elia and the Last Secrets of America’s Most Powerful Mafia Family”, is authored by Matt Birkbeck alongside D’Elia and was released in July to positive reviews.

D’Elia, a Pittston native, has been referred to as the “adopted” son of Russ Bufalino, of the Bufalino Crime Family, and is believed to be a witness or participant in many criminal activities, most notably of which is the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa.

D’Elia spoke to 28/22 News’ Candice Kelly regarding his new book in his first local television interview.

Those interested can attend a book signing with Birkbeck and D’Elia on Friday, August 25 at Barnes & Noble in Wilkes-Barre Township at 5:00 p.m.

Tune in Wednesday, August 30, for our one-on-one interview with Billy D’Elia.