STACKER (WBRE/WYOU) — The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs.

Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows.

Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, in the first quarter of 2021.

1 / 30DPPed// Wikimedia

#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 13

0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 4

#205 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

Net job flow: 9 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

2 / 30Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

Started a new job in Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 13

0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA in Q1 2021: 17

#25 (tie) most common destination from Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA

Net job flow: 4 to Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA

3 / 30Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#28. Trenton-Princeton, NJ

Started a new job in Trenton-Princeton, NJ from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 13

0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Trenton-Princeton, NJ in Q1 2021: 13

#20 most common destinations from Trenton-Princeton, NJ

Net job flow: 0 to Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA

4 / 30Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#27. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

Started a new job in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 15

0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY in Q1 2021: 10

#37 (tie) most common destination from Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

Net job flow: 5 to Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY

5 / 30Ron Cogswell // Flickr

#26. Johnstown, PA

Started a new job in Johnstown, PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 16

0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Johnstown, PA in Q1 2021: 18

#6 (tie) most common destination from Johnstown, PA

Net job flow: 2 to Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA

6 / 30AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Joplin, MO

Started a new job in Joplin, MO from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 16

0.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Joplin, MO in Q1 2021: 0

#27 most common destination from Joplin, MO

Net job flow: 16 to Joplin

7 / 30Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#24. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Started a new job in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 17

0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL in Q1 2021: 11

#126 most common destination from Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Net job flow: 6 to Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

8 / 30Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 17

0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q1 2021: 11

#178 (tie) most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

Net job flow: 6 to Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

9 / 30Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#22. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Started a new job in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 17

0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL in Q1 2021: 14

#116 (tie) most common destination from Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Net job flow: 3 to Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

10 / 30AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#21. Jacksonville, FL

Started a new job in Jacksonville, FL from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 20

0.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Jacksonville, FL in Q1 2021: 5

#109 most common destination from Jacksonville, FL

Net job flow: 15 to Jacksonville, FL

11 / 30Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 22

0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 13

#196 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Net job flow: 9 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

12 / 30Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

Started a new job in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 22

0.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL in Q1 2021: 12

#127 most common destination from Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

Net job flow: 10 to Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

13 / 30Famartin // Wikicommons

#18. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

Started a new job in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 28

0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD in Q1 2021: 51

#50 most common destination from Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD

Net job flow: 23 to Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA

14 / 30BotMultichill // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Altoona, PA

Started a new job in Altoona, PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 28

0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Altoona, PA in Q1 2021: 35

#8 most common destination from Altoona, PA

Net job flow: 7 to Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA

15 / 30Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 33

0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q1 2021: 27

#97 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Net job flow: 6 to Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

16 / 30pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Erie, PA

Started a new job in Erie, PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 36

0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Erie, PA in Q1 2021: 24

#7 most common destination from Erie, PA

Net job flow: 12 to Erie, PA

17 / 30Wikicommons

#14. State College, PA

Started a new job in State College, PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 43

0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from State College, PA in Q1 2021: 30

#6 most common destination from State College, PA

Net job flow: 13 to State College, PA

18 / 30jmd41280 // Flickr

#13. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA

Started a new job in Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 46

1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA in Q1 2021: 41

#11 most common destination from Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA

Net job flow: 5 to Chambersburg-Waynesboro

19 / 30Pixabay

#12. Lebanon, PA

Started a new job in Lebanon, PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 56

1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Lebanon, PA in Q1 2021: 50

#9 most common destination from Lebanon, PA

Net job flow: 6 to Lebanon, PA

20 / 30Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia

#11. Williamsport, PA

Started a new job in Williamsport, PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 64

1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Williamsport, PA in Q1 2021: 89

#4 most common destination from Williamsport, PA

Net job flow: 25 to Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA

21 / 30Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#10. East Stroudsburg, PA

Started a new job in East Stroudsburg, PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 165

3.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from East Stroudsburg, PA in Q1 2021: 163

#2 most common destination from East Stroudsburg, PA

Net job flow: 2 to East Stroudsburg

22 / 30Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lancaster, PA

Started a new job in Lancaster, PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 171

3.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Lancaster, PA in Q1 2021: 153

#8 most common destination from Lancaster, PA

Net job flow: 18 to Lancaster, PA

23 / 30Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#8. York-Hanover, PA

Started a new job in York-Hanover, PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 173

3.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from York-Hanover, PA in Q1 2021: 186

#10 most common destination from York-Hanover, PA

Net job flow: 13 to Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA

24 / 30Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Reading, PA

Started a new job in Reading, PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 183

4.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Reading, PA in Q1 2021: 205

#8 most common destination from Reading, PA

Net job flow: 22 to Scranton–Wilkes-Barre

25 / 30King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 211

4.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q1 2021: 317

#39 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Net job flow: 106 to Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA

26 / 30Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

Started a new job in Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 219

4.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA in Q1 2021: 193

#1 most common destination from Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

Net job flow: 26 to Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA

27 / 30Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#4. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

Started a new job in Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 343

7.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA in Q1 2021: 371

#6 most common destination from Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

Net job flow: 28 to Scranton–Wilkes-Barre,

28 / 30ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#3. Pittsburgh, PA

Started a new job in Pittsburgh, PA from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 392

8.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Pittsburgh, PA in Q1 2021: 372

#7 most common destination from Pittsburgh, PA

Net job flow: 20 to Pittsburgh, PA

29 / 30Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

Started a new job in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ from Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA in Q1 2021: 644

13.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

Started a new job in Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ in Q1 2021: 710

#2 most common destination from Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

Net job flow: 66 to Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA

30 / 30f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD