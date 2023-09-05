EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The stretch of heat and humidity continues for the next several days.

On Labor Day Avoca hit 92 and in Williamsport, temperatures hit 93, and a string of 90s is likely to last through Thursday.

Heat index values may approach 95 – 100 at times, mainly in the valleys and lower elevations so be sure to take extra precautions outdoors and find ways to stay cool!

Temperatures will start to dip into the 80s by Friday and Saturday, though it will remain humid.

Looking into the long-range, temperatures will be slightly below average (current average: upper 70s) heading into early next week.