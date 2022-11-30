MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For several years the Lycoming Mall has lost more and more businesses with very few still remaining. Recently, the mall was purchased by a company that plans to redevelop the space.

The Lycoming Mall in Muncy was once booming with life and shoppers. For years, many shops inside have left and the building was up for sheriff’s sale.

“As a result, probably of COVID, I think that shopping has changed significantly, and what’s happened at the Lycoming Mall is just reflective of that,” said Gene Yaw (R-23), State Representative.

Recently, it was purchased by a company called Famvest I LLC based in State College.

“We were excited to know that there was a developer out there who was interested in the property, interested in redeveloping it and we think it’s a huge opportunity for Lycoming County,” explained Joseph Hamm (R-84), State Representative.

State representatives Joseph Hamm and Gene Yaw advocated for funding for the mall and helped secure $5,000,000 through the Redevelopment Assessment Capital Program.

“The senator and I worked together to fight to get these dollars back to rural Pennsylvania, back to Muncy Township and Lycoming County,” Hamm told Eyewitness News.

The developers are planning to transform the property and bring businesses back to the area.

“My understanding in talking with the developer is that he wants a mixed use of that 135-acre. So, he’s looking to bring in commercial businesses, residential properties, office space,” Hamm explained.

It’ll be some time before we see these changes, but Senator Yaw says they’re looking forward to the project’s impact on the region.

“Being a vital business area and provide a lot of opportunities for people to come and hopefully stay and live in the area,” Yaw added.

The state representatives say it’s too soon for a timeline on the project, but new construction should begin in 2023.