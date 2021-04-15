Westmoreland Club general manager given prestigious award

The Westmoreland Club is located on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Robert Williams, general manager of Wilkes-Barre’s Westmoreland Club has been given the Distinguished Club Executive Award by BoardRoom magazine, in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide.

Robert Williams, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre.

The magazine says that to earn the a ward , Williams demonstrated his “ability to lead his team at the Westmoreland Club in providing an outstanding Member Experience.”

The Distinguished Club Executive award highlights a general manager for their contributions to their club member experience. An executive’s club must achieve Distinguished Club status for multiple years.