Westmoreland Club general manager given prestigious award

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Robert Williams, general manager of Wilkes-Barre’s Westmoreland Club has been given the Distinguished Club Executive Award by BoardRoom magazine, in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide.
The Distinguished Club Executive award highlights a general manager for their contributions to their club member experience. An executive’s club must achieve Distinguished Club status for multiple years.
