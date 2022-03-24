WEST WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Ready to hit the water! Maybe a little bit chilly for swimming. But grab the rod and reel, trout season is upon us.

We stopped by a longtime bait shop in the Wyoming Valley to see how business is picking up.

For serious and amateur fishermen throughout the state trout season is fast approaching. The Randazzo family in west Wyoming has been selling bait and accessories for 37 years.

“It’s like Christmas season for fishermen. They love getting out on the water this early,” stated Kristin Randazzo, of West Side Bait & Sporting Goods.

Even casual fishermen have a pleasant memory with dad or grandpa.

“Fishing is still very dominant in this area. Over the whole period when COVID first started, we started to see a lot of new faces, and we’re still seeing them now. So it has probably brought more people into the realm of the outdoors,” explained Randazzo.

We asked if it is an expensive activity for the novice?

“Right off the bat no it’s not. But you can pretty much get a decent rod and reel combination, usually for under, typically under 50 It’s not a super expensive hobby,” said Randazzo.

For this longtime seven-day-a-week family business, the long extended hours have started, and they’re hoping everyone will get outdoors and enjoy the great outdoors in our area!

Westside Bait & Sporting Goods is now open seven days a week beginning bright and early at 6 a.m.