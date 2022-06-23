EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The owner of the West Side Mall in Edwardsville tells borough officials they will fix the potholes on their property in the next two to three weeks.

Drivers reached out to the I-Team to look into the situation. Some of the drivers say their vehicles were damaged when they hit the potholes.

Most of the damage involved flat tires and bent rims.





