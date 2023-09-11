DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you consider it lucky to have rain at a wedding then one couple that got married this past weekend will have luck for years to come.

Some video sent to 28/22 News shows a flash flood cutting through a wedding being held at the Beaumont Inn in Dallas Township.

Dan Coyle, a member of Picture Perfect Band, told 28/22 News that the water rose up in minutes, putting an abrupt end to any music or dancing that was going on.

Coyle says they believe there were no injuries but equipment may have been damaged due to the rising waters.