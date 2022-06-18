EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Eyewitness News continued its mission to give back to its community with the second day of volunteering for Nexstar Media Group’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

Several members of the Eyewitness News staff were volunteering their time and energy to help box food at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Pittston Township on Saturday.

Eyewitness News staff packed a total of 1,700 boxes of food, which completes the July fulfillment for the Weinberg Food Bank.

Founder’s day is an event where all the Nexstar television stations across the country take time to volunteer to give back to the communities.

“We actually get to prove that we can do some real good. And all the employees that turn out, this is the 4th group we’ve had out doing this in the last two days. A lot of our employees volunteered to do this and it’s going to make a difference,” said Andrew Wyatt, the vice president/general manager of WBRE/WYOU.

Northeast PA is the first community where Nexstar owned a TV station, 26 years ago today.