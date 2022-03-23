PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Women make up a quarter or fewer of workers in computing and engineering. One local high school’s female students are taking initiative at their new STEM academy.

Brooke Chapple is part of Wilkes-Barre Area High School’s STEM program and says that to her it’s everything and it’s where she belongs. She is a part of the robotics team and said they go to matches where they compete against other STEM teams.

Keith Eberts is the department chair of the STEM Academy at WBAHS and said Wednesday evening the team will hold an informational session. This session is for incoming eighth-grade students who may be interested in joining the STEM program. Information on STEM Night can be found on the WBASD website.