HAWLEY, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 13th Annual Wally Lake Fest begins Friday. An end-of-summer celebration.

The community-driven event celebrates everything great about Lake Wallenpaupack and lets the residents enjoy summer just a little longer.

“This is a huge community event that is put on by all the area businesses that sponsor it, it gives you a taste of true community and what we’re all about,” said Debbie Gillettee the Executive Director of the Chamber of the Northern Poconos.

The exciting lineup for the weekend features events that are both on land and on water including live music throughout various venues around the lake.

“There’s great music and stuff really all around and if you’re not into country, if you’re not into pop, or if you’re not into alternative music, there’s jazz also down at Settlers Inn so there’s really truly something for everyone in the family,” continued Gillettee.

Guests can shop around at the open market fair where all the vendors are local and the products are handcrafted, such as Shemanski’s Maple Syrup that’s tapped from local trees in the Poconos.

“It’s an excellent event, we’ve been a vendor here for 13 years since the beginning, we bring our handcrafted maple syrup, maple products here to sell that we produce right here in the Northern Poconos from trees that we tap,” added Ron Shemanski.

There’s also a boat and outdoor expo where attendees can check out all different kinds of models from party boats to kayaks, and even golf carts.

Organizers say the expo is also a great way for anyone curious to learn more about boating in general.

“We’ve got some really nice models out here and I guess people who aren’t into boating get a chance to walk on the boats and see them, ask a lot of questions, and really just get educated on boating,” says Dace Viola from the lighthouse Harbor Marina.

Taking place Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. is the fan favorite ‘Wallypalooza’ where bands perform live right on the lake for anyone to enjoy.