Wayne County celebrates Flag Day

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An event marking Flag Day was held at the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday.

Several dozen people came out to celebrate. The day also marked the 246th birthday of the United Sates Army.

Commissioners spoke about the importance of celebrating Flag Day which has been a holiday since President Harry Truman declared it in 1949. Pennsylvania was the first state to recognize and celebrate the day.





Army Veteran Victoria Wargo spoke about the importance of teaching younger generations to respect the flag.

“To me it’s important to teach our children respect for the flag. Both Memorial Day, Flag Day, and Veterans Day. If we don’t all come together now, our children won’t learn and those lessons will not be passed on,” Wargo said.

June 14, 1777 was when the First Continental Congress declared the stars and stripes the official flag of the United States.