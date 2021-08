SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multi-million dollar Pennsylvania American Water improvement project begins Monday.

Mulberry Street in Scranton will be closed between Harrison Avenue and Colfax Avenue. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Pennsylvania American Water will be installing a new 8-inch water main.

Work is expected to be complete in mid-September.