SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Lackawanna county has part of a street closed.

The break happened around 1:30 Monday morning on the 400 block of Birch Street in Scranton.

Birch is closed between Rosen Court and Pittston Avenue.

There’s no word on how many people are impacted or when repairs will be made.