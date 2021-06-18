Little League announces first-round pairings for LLBWS and LLSWS

In this Aug. 23, 2018, photo, Little League fans watch a consolation baseball game between Coeur D’Alene, Idaho and Barcelona, Spain at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. Little League has been benched. The youth baseball program that boasts more than 2.5 million kids spread over 6,500 programs in 84 countries is on hold at least until May 11 due to the corona virus pandemic. Even that target date for a return to the sports lineup seems optimistic, and the fate of its signature event, the Little League World Series in August in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania is unclear. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — There are just 62 days until the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Officials with Little League announced their first round match ups for the baseball and softball tournaments.

Stephen Keener, the president and CEO of Little League International, announced to name this year’s divisions. In Williamsport, divisions will be broken into the Tom Seaver and Hank Aaron divisions. For the softball series in North Carolina, they will be divided into the Jennie Finch and Jessica Mendoza divisions.

The opening round pairings for the baseball series is as follows:

The opening round pairings for the softball series is as follows:

National Little League Week wrapped up and Keener talked to some big names in baseball including Joe Maddon, the manager of the Los Angeles Angels, and surprised him with a decades old Hazleton Little League roster from 1965.

The MLB Little League Classic will return to Williamsport this year as well with the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels on August 22.

There will be limited attendance at both series, more announcements will be coming from Little League officials in the next week, Keener said.