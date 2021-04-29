WATCH: Larksville police release video of theft suspects

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two police departments in the Wyoming Valley are looking to identify three people they say stole a car, a motorcycle and numerous items from vehicles.





Larksville police, along with the Plymouth Borough police released video of the three suspects Thursday on the Larksville Police Department Facebook page.

They say the three suspects are entering unlocked vehicles in the area of Pine and Chestnut Streets in Larksville.

According to police, in one of the videos “one of the suspects is overheard on audio recordings calling another suspect “AJ”.

Police are urging all residents to keep their cars locked and keep valuables out of sight. If you have any information please contact the Larksville Police Department at 570-714-9846 and ask to speak with Officer Allen.