Warm weather brings hundreds out to day 3 of Food Truck Festival in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Warmer weather is bringing out hundreds more people Friday to the Food Truck Festival in the Viewmont Mall parking lot.
Friday is day 3 of the festival and vendors will be serving all festival food favorites from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
