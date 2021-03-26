Warm weather brings hundreds out to day 3 of Food Truck Festival in Lackawanna County

Local News

by: Joe Dominick

Posted: / Updated:

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Warmer weather is bringing out hundreds more people Friday to the Food Truck Festival in the Viewmont Mall parking lot.

Friday is day 3 of the festival and vendors will be serving all festival food favorites from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos