‘Wall that Heals’ on display in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The names of more than 58,000 of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice are engraved on the Vietnam War Memorial Wall.

A replica, called “The Wall That Heals,” is now on display in Tunkhannock.

The remembrance to the nearly 60,000 young men and women, many who were recent high school graduates at the time of the war, ironically is set up on a high school football field.

“I just felt it was my duty to honor these men who gave their life for our country,” said Patti Mead of Tunkhannock.

“Well just to look at that… It is breathtaking, and it gives me the chills,” Carol Bardcel of Falls told us.

Kevin O’Connor is a United States Air Force Veteran.

“The people that gave their lives, so that we can live in freedom in this country,” he said.

The wall is open 24 hours a day through Sunday. There is a certain calmness or reverence that you feel, particularly in the early morning quiet hours.

“There are hundreds who served during the Vietnam War era from Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania who did not return home. Volunteers here hope that if you visit the wall, you’ll have a greater appreciation for their sacrifice.

Those lives lost from 1955 to April of 1975 include at least three Tunkhannock area residents according to event organizers. Frank M. Brown Jr., Lindy R. Hall, and Robert Kroptavich are engraved among the young men and women causalities.

“There are quite a few Veterans that have signed up to be volunteers for this. And you can tell by talking to some of them and it definitely is a, I guess you’d call it, a cathartic experience,” said Navy Veteran Dave Wiggins.

The wall will be on display around the clock until a closing ceremony is held sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.