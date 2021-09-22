Volunteers help non-profits throughout Wyoming Valley for the United Way ‘Day of Caring’

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people are volunteering to help spruce up the Wyoming Valley. Volunteers are working with multiple nonprofit organizations and helping clean up area foundations that work with children.

The volunteers will help nonprofits with tasks they aren’t able to pay for or do by themselves.

Local community and city cleanup projects are in progress, including along River Street.

The activities began at 9:30 a.m. and will continue through 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

