HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jeff McCreary, owner of Vision Home Builders, has turned himself in to police.

Dauphin County District Court officials have confirmed that McCreary surrendered to Lower Paxton Township Police in Dauphin County to face three felony charges in connection with a customer who lived in Dauphin County.

The customer claims that McCreary owes them more than $100,000 for an unfinished home in Schuylkill County.





McCreary was arraigned and then was released on unsecured bail. His hearing is set for July 13.