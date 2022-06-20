COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several customers of the now closed Vision Home Builders in Columbia County say they are not satisfied with the responses to complaints they filed with the Pennsylvania State Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Consumer Protection.

Customers filed complaints with the Attorney General’s office after the company closed without warning.





More than a dozen customers say they are out tens of thousands of dollars and have either unfinished home or homes that were never started.

The I-Team has the latest on the investigation tonight on Eyewitness News and PAhomepage.com.