WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre murder cold case is getting some attention. Family and friends gathered outside the Luzerne County Courthouse to remember Patricia Moreton.

She was found shot to death in her Hazle Street home on January 31, 2006.

17 long years later, Moreton’s loved ones refuse to give up hope of finding her killer and bringing that person to justice.

“Sometimes out of sight, out of mind, and if you do this and you put awareness to this. Who knows? Maybe someday somebody will eventually step up and have something to say that will help to find out who did it to Patty,” said Cathy Stephens, Patricia Moreton’s Sister.

Investigators consider the Moreton homicide case still open.

Anyone with information about it should call Wilkes-Barre Police Headquarters.