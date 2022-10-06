UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 28-year-old Tracy Rollins pleaded guilty to shooting a woman 20 times and leaving her body along the remote stretch of I-80 East in Union County.

It’s a story Eyewitness News has been following since a PennDOT worker found 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith in the snow on Feb. 7, 2021 with a note in her pocket leading police directly to the suspect.

That note contained the name and contact information of her admitted killer, Tracy Rollins.

Surveillance footage from the travel plazas on the receipts and data from Rollin’s cellphone corroborate this timeline:

Rollins picked up Rebecca at a truck stop in Connecticut.

February 4, 2:06 p.m.: Rollins stops for food in Howe, Indiana.

Two hours later: Rollins and Rebecca stop at a Pilot travel center in Franksville, Wisconsin.

February 6, 6:44 p.m.: They enter a truck stop in Austintown, Ohio.

Later that evening, Rollins’ phone pinged at the Loganton exit off I-80 in Greene Township, PA then in West Buffalo Township at the mile run exit where Rebecca’s body was found.

State police arrested Rollins in Connecticut where they found blood and shell casings in his truck.

Now, Rebecca’s family is grieving the loss of a woman they describe as a sweet soul. Her siblings say she was an animal lover, kind, generous, and just a good person.

“We obviously want justice to be done, but doing justice doesn’t unravel everything that has happened,” said Rebecca’s brother George Landrith. “It doesn’t fix it all; I think that’s how our family feels.”

“Yeah, we want justice to be done,” he said. “But that doesn’t fix things.”

Rebecca’s sister, Mary Zinzi, has one question she says she will never get the answer to.

“The question is still in my mind, it just never goes away, why?,” she said. “Just why?””That is the thing that just sticks,” Zinzi continued. “You can’t really heal that; it will always be, why?”

Rollins faces up to 40 years in prison for homicide and extra charges for each of the 20 shots he fired into the victim after she was deceased.

He faces up to 80 years incarcerated, tantamount to a life sentence.