POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The victim of a shooting that occurred in Monroe County Tuesday evening has been identified.

Pocono Township Police Department were called to Ski Side Drive and Camelback Road around 6:30 p.m. for reported gunshots. Through further investigation, detectives learned a man shot a woman before turning the gun on himself.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, 27-year-old Leilani Ramos was taken to the emergency department at Lehigh Valley Hospital and was pronounced dead at 8:33 p.m.

Coroner Daniel Buglio stated Ramos died due to multiple gunshot wounds and her death has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.