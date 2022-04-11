LA PLUME TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Helping veterans find the right path. A new program at Keystone College is empowering veterans and their community through integration, mental health resources and more.

Monday, members of Veterans Stand Together, or VST, met with college officials. The program aims to assists veterans in need of housing, mental health services or a career path.

Someone enrolled can get certified in a field in a few weeks but can continue to further their studies at the college.

“Not only training but serving the community, helping with jobs, helping with the homeless situation that veterans are a high proportion, and mental health as well,” Mark Treston, the chief academic officer of Veterans Stand Together said.

“Veterans who are supporting their families and themselves, are able to get to work in the interim while they continue their education,” said Founder of Veterans Stand Together, George Casillas.

VST will be offering CNA and cyber security programs, among others. They are available online or in person.