(WBRE/WYOU) A Women Veterans and Friends tea was held at the Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center in Scranton was held on March 11th

Veteran Janice Gavern hosts the event each year to recognize fellow women veterans’ service.

The women’s names are read aloud, they are given a rose as a memento and are then saluted and thanked for their service.

Brigadier General Maureen Weigl, PA’s deputy adjutant general of veteran’s affairs attended the very touching event

Both Gavern and Weigl realize the importance of honoring the women veterans that came before them and paved the way for the women veterans of today

“When I first served, women made up 10% of the demographics and population of the armed forces. Today we’re almost at 20%.” Said, General Weigl.

“There’s no way that we can have women flying F-35 Fighters and flying the space shuttle and the things that they do today if all of these women hadn’t done their little part.” Stressed Gavern

The women honored at the tea were Edna Cudworth, Agatha Engler, Gail Hirthler, and Cynthia Whitmoyer.