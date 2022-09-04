NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Raising money for sick kids in Luzerne County, that’s the mission of Valley with a Heart Benefits.

Hundreds of bikers and passengers were in Nanticoke to raise money for 4-year-old Paige Harman and 7-year-old Jocelyn Laurel.

Besides riding motorcycles, there were games for kids, raffle baskets, food vendors and all kinds of family fun. Organizers work year-round to make this event come to life.

“We’re doing a lot of good in our little corner of the world. We’re helping a lot of sick kids. But making this thing all come together and seeing everybody and seeing the crowd, and getting to see all these folks, that’s what I enjoy most about it,” staff member John Davis said.

This was the 21st year Valley with a Heart Benefits has held this fundraiser helping seriously ill children in Luzerne County.