LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tioga County man is facing charges after allegedly threatening an area school.

According to PSP, troopers were contacted on Thursday, December 14, around 8:54 p.m., by staff at Williamson Junior/Senior High School about a threat made against the school on Facebook.

Troopers say the Facebook post was made by Ryan Cuneo, 35, of Tioga. The post stated: “Listen here u mother {expletive} at Williamson High School, u have it out for me, guess what ill find u and ur {expletive} done, ur dead.”

PSP says the ambiguous nature of the post caused alarm for everyone associated with the school, including staff, students, and parents.

State police located Cuneo in Mansfield Borough and placed him in custody without incident.

According to PSP, Cuneo said he made the post because of his frustration with someone making referrals to Children and Youth Services regarding his family.

Cuneo is charged with one count of felony terroristic threats, one count of mideamor terroristic threats, and harassment.

Cuneo was arraigned and bail was denied. He is currently in Tioga County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing, scheduled for Thursday, December 21 at 9:00 a.m.