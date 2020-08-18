UPDATE: Tornado warning expired for Monroe County

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) UPDATE: A tornado warning that was issued for Monroe County has expired.

The warning was issued around 12:30 AM Tuesday and continued until 1:00 AM. This was a radar indicated warning, as a strong line of thunderstorms moved east around 30 mph.

The storm had a history of producing strong wind gusts, very heavy rainfall, and even some small hail.

Meteorologist Logan Westrope gave the all clear at 1:00 AM when the tornado warning expired.

We are waiting to hear storm reports from the National Weather Service on whether there was a confirmed tornado and will continue to provide you with the latest information on PAHomepage.com.