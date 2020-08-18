UPDATE: Tornado warning expired for Monroe County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) UPDATE: A tornado warning that was issued for Monroe County has expired.

The warning was issued around 12:30 AM Tuesday and continued until 1:00 AM. This was a radar indicated warning, as a strong line of thunderstorms moved east around 30 mph.

The storm had a history of producing strong wind gusts, very heavy rainfall, and even some small hail.

Meteorologist Logan Westrope gave the all clear at 1:00 AM when the tornado warning expired.

We are waiting to hear storm reports from the National Weather Service on whether there was a confirmed tornado and will continue to provide you with the latest information on PAHomepage.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos