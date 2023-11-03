FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We all know Friday means high school football. So 28/22 News is spotlighting a big game happening tonight between two rivals.

Pumping up the crowd is one of the many tasks that a high school band has. Especially on Friday nights.

Madison Palmer, Band Captain at Lackawanna Trail High School says “We practice quite a bit, we practice three days a week here in preparation for the football games. We also have competitions on Saturdays as well, but the football games are absolutely a blast to go to, you know what I mean? We love playing for the football team and the cheerleaders.”

At an early morning pep rally, cheerleaders, students, and band members were spreading the Lion’s spirit ahead of its upcoming championship game against the Old Forge Blue Devils.

“I would say very spirited, very energetic, very pumped up, especially for this game,” says cheer captain Ciera Darmok.

The Lions are 10-0 this season, their first undefeated season since 1974.

“I think it’s a huge testament to our coach, Coach Jervis. He really coaches them up to be great people first and then football players second and again I think that’s showing the success on the field this year,” says Principal Mark Murphy.

The school’s field hockey team also brought home a district championship on Wednesday.

“It’s special because we’ve been playing with the same girls since like third and fourth grade so we have a really strong connection and I think this is the strongest team we’ve had in the past years so it’s crazy,” says captain Leigha Joseph.

That strong connection reaching the stands is its student section’s passion hoping to give players motivation against their biggest rivals, the Blue Devils.

“Old Forge is a great team, a perennial powerhouse and it’s a great opportunity to host here at district championships. We hope the Lions come out with a victory, but we know it’s going to be a tough fight,” says Principal Murphy.