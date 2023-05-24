EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a time of rising utility prices, there’s good news concerning expected home heating costs next winter

Ugi utilities gas division announced in its annual filing due June first that it intends to lower natural gas rates.

Residential heating costs would drop more than 12% effective December 1.

That means the average household gas heating bill would cost about $100 per month.

Commercial heating would decrease more than 15%, and industrial retail customers would see a nearly 16% price cut.

The public utility commission must approve the request.