UGI to begin natural gas main replacement project in Blakely Borough

BLAKLEY BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A natural gas main replacement project will begin in Blakely Borough on Wednesday, UGI officials say.

The replacement project will take place from the 300 through the 1400 blocks on Main Street between Lincoln Avenue and Hospital Street.

More than 3,700 feet of non-contemporary main will be replaced. This project will also renew gas service lines to 36 customers, most of whom are businesses.

Parking will be restricted on those blocks during construction hours.

UGI says the construction hours will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project is expected to be completed by early August.