EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican U.S. Senatorial candidate Dave McCormick is taking his campaign to Central Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

McCormick talked about his priorities at the Country Creamery near Selinsgrove, Snyder County this morning. He will also tour a manufacturing company in Northumberland.

Eyewitness News asked McCormick about a wide variety of issues facing Pennsylvania. Plus, what does he think about former President Trump’s endorsement of Mehmet Oz. McCormick is one of seven Republicans vying for the Senate seat currently held by Republican Pat Toomey.

