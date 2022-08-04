COGAN STATION, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a missing two-year-old from Lycoming County has been found safe.

According to police, Jaylynn Shaylor had been reported missing from her home in the 8300 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Cogan Station and hadn’t been seen since Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m.

Jaylynn has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pull-up diaper.

Picture Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Just after 8:30 a.m., state police announced that Jaylynn had been found and is safe. They have not provided any other details at this time.

Anyone with information should call 911 or state police at 570-368-5700.