Two teenagers accused in terror plot against Dunmore High School waive preliminary hearing

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two teenagers, who are being charged as adults for an alleged planned terrorist attack on a Lackawanna County high school, waived their preliminary hearings Monday morning.

The teens, 15-year-old Zavier Lewis and 15-year-old Alyssa Kucharski had their preliminary hearing at the Lackawanna County Criminal Justice Center.

Both are facing charges after being arrested for allegedly planning to conduct an attack on Dunmore High School in September of 2021.

The county preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 11.