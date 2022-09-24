SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Township Police Department report that the suspect from Friday’s robbery of the Keystone Community Bank in Monroe County is the same suspect from Friday’s robbery of the FNCB Bank in Plains Township.

According to police, the suspect entered the Keystone Community Bank at 11:43 a.m. Friday.

The suspect allegedly told the teller he wanted to make a deposit before handing the teller a note indicating that it was a robbery, Police report.

According to police, after the suspect received the money, he fled on foot.

The suspect reportedly matches the description of the suspect from a robbery that occurred in Plains Township just a few hours earlier.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ackerman of the Pocono Township Police Department (570)-629-7200, extension 242.