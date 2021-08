HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Luzerne County left two people displaced Wednesday night.

The blaze broke out at an apartment building on First Street in Hanover Township just before 11 p.m.

The fire chief says it started in a bedroom of one of the apartments.

Everyone in the apartment was able to get out safely and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.