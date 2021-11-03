Two frontrunners emerge in Luzerne County judge race

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the race for Luzerne County judge, there are three women vying for two open seats.

The latest numbers show Republican Stefanie Salavantis and Republican Tarah Toohil in the lead, with Democrat Alexandra Kokura-Kravitz in third place.

Toohil was waiting and watching the results come in late last night at her campaign headquarters in Conyngham.

It showed her with a lead over Kokura-Kravitz for one of two seats on the Luzerne County bench

Toohil was confident in the outcome.

“So, we’re cautiously optimistic. We are more than optimistic at this point. But we are going to wait and see the news tomorrow the numbers tomorrow. All of us for hours hitting the refresh button talking the numbers from the polls waiting for real results to come in” Toohil said.

We also spoke with Stefanie Salavantis earlier in the evening as the results were coming in.



“I feel really good, got out to speak with a lot of good voters throughout all of Luzerne County I hit so many polls throughout the county. Very positive very supportive, “ said Salavantis.