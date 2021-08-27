Two decades later, Hazleton man extradited from Dominican Republic for child sex crimes

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton man accused of sexual abuse of children was extradited back to Luzerne County twenty years after the crime was committed U.S. Marshals say.

According to a release, 62-year-old Angel Emilio Colon was brought back to the United States after he fled to the Dominican Republic.

Colon was wanted back in 2002 after police say an investigation was conducted that lead to Colon being charged with rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault involving minors.

In 2003, he was released on bail after being arrested but did not show up for his court date.

