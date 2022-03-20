TOBYHANNA MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Friday afternoon Pocono Mountain Regional Police were dispatched to a two car accident in Tobyhanna.

Once on scene Police determined that one of the vehicles involved, a Hyundai with three juvenile passengers, had crossed the center line before hitting the other vehicle.

Upon impact the Hyundai split in half, ejecting one of the two rear seat passengers. Both rear seat passengers were deceased at the scene.

The driver and front seat passenger were initially trapped in the car, after being extracted they were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

There is no word yet on the extent of their injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

This is an on going investigation, Eyewitness News will have more updates as new information becomes available.