Two confess to catalytic converter theft at Elk Mountain Resort

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are in police custody after the theft of several catalytic converters from Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Susquehanna County.

According to a report from police, 36-year-old Alexander Heaton and 36-year-old Stephen Demianovich stole three catalytic converters from vehicles belonging to the Elk Mountain Resort, totaling about $1000 each when resold.

Police say when they confronted Heaton and Demianovich, they confessed to the thefts.

This incident continues the rising trend of catalytic convert thefts from vehicles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos