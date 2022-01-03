Two confess to catalytic converter theft at Elk Mountain Resort

HERRICK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are in police custody after the theft of several catalytic converters from Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Susquehanna County.
According to a report from police, 36-year-old Alexander Heaton and 36-year-old Stephen Demianovich stole three catalytic converters from vehicles belonging to the Elk Mountain Resort, totaling about $1000 each when resold.
Police say when they confronted Heaton and Demianovich, they confessed to the thefts.
This incident continues the rising trend of catalytic convert thefts from vehicles.