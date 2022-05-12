EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been charged in relation to 14 burglaries that took place at properties in Columbia County.

According to a report from police, between March and June of 2021, 14 properties reported having items stolen from them. The items taken consisted of electronics like televisions and also included firearms and ammunition.

During the investigation, police say that 20-year-old Colton Oppel and 20-year-old Josh Yeick were arrested for burglary by another station, and were able to identify several of the properties that had been burglarized.

After searches were conducted on several properties the two were known to occupy, approximately 224 stolen items were recovered.

Both Oppel and Yeick face multiple counts of burglary, theft, and trespassing in addition to other related charges. They are both being held in the Columbia County prison.