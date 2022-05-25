STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been arrested in Stroudsburg after a prostitution sting was conducted by police.

Officials say they set up a sting after coming across an ad on a website that had been known to be used for prostitution, which led to two arrests.

The Monroe County District Attorney says the sting was set up to catch 43-year-old Jessica Bauer who was believed to be advertising for prostitution. Authorities say she also had an outstanding warrant, and was a known crack cocaine user too.

Officials say an undercover agent had reached out to Bauer through the advertisement and arranged to meet at the Bridge Views Inn in Stroudsburg. When the officer had arrived he said Bauer was showing 46-year-old Eric Scelza out of the room.

Officers arrested both Bauer and Scelza.

According to the affidavit, Scelza did not submit to questioning, saying to police that he was “not in the right state of mind to make a decision,” regarding his Miranda rights.

During questioning Bauer told police that Scelza was a common customer of hers who paid her for sexual intercourse. Bauer also said that there was methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia in her hotel room.

A search of her room was conducted and police confirmed that they found a small plastic container with less than one gram of suspected methamphetamine and six empty containers with suspected crack cocaine, and drug related paraphernalia.

Bauer is facing drug possession and prostitution charges. Scelza is charged with patronizing prostitutes.